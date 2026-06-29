'Most Beautiful Girl in the World' Thylane Blondeau Gets Married

Thylane Blondeau, who was dubbed "Most Beautiful Girl in the World" back in 2006 when she was just 5 years old, is all grown up ... and now she's married. Feel old yet?

The French model got hitched Monday, pulling up to her wedding venue in Paris in a silver Porsche 356 Speedster ... looking absolutely stunning in her white dress.

Thylane's new husband, French actor Ben Attal, was behind the wheel looking sharp in his dark navy blue suit.

The couple was all smiles as they exited their sweet ride and entered a town hall for their civil ceremony ... surrounded by close friends and family.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Thylane earned her "Most Beautiful Girl in the World" title back in the day after snapping a now-famous photo ... and in 2018 she regained her title.

She got engaged to Ben three months ago in Greece -- guess the City of Love can be taken for granted by its natives -- and now, here they are, saying their vows!