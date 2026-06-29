Teresa Giudice's Daughter Milania Downplays Arrest, Laughs Off A.I. Mugshot

You're Dumb If You Think Viral Mug Shot Is Me!!!

Milania Giudice is breaking her silence on her assault arrest ... and it sounds like she's way more concerned about a fake mug shot floating around than she is about the case.

Milania posted a series of TikToks on Sunday night addressing her legal issues and blasting folks for believing a photo going viral on social media is really her mug shot.

Teresa Giudice's daughter says she looks way hotter in her actual mugshot than the A.I. slop that's floating around ... and she says she's going to learn from her arrest because "s** happens."

As TMZ reported ... MG was arrested in New Jersey last month and charged with purposely or knowingly causing bodily injury ... a disorderly conduct offense under state law.

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Milania shared a video of her getting all emotional while watching "Rocky" ... so maybe that's where she got the confidence to speak up ... or maybe the A.I. mug was the breaking point here.