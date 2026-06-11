'RHONJ' Star Teresa Giudice's Daughter Milania Arrested for Assault

Looks like the latest Giudice family drama is playing out in court instead of on Bravo ... because Teresa Giudice's daughter got busted for an alleged assault.

TMZ has obtained court records showing the 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star's daughter, Milania, was arrested in New Jersey last month and charged with simple assault.

According to the docs, Milania was arrested May 14 and charged with purposely or knowingly causing bodily injury ... a disorderly conduct offense under New Jersey law.

The case remains active in Montville Township Municipal Court, which tells TMZ the matter is marked as "domestic violence/confidential."

The records do not identify an alleged victim or provide details about what led to the charge.

Milania is one of Teresa and Joe Giudice's four daughters ... and she grew up in front of Bravo cameras during the family's run on 'RHONJ.'

As TMZ previously reported, Joe has been living in the Bahamas due to his deportation from the United States following his release from prison.

The Sun was the first to report Milania's arrest.