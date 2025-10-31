Joe Giudice Says Diddy’s Money Will Make Prison Life Easier

Joe Giudice says money goes a long way at Fort Dix -- the minimum-security prison where Diddy’s now doing time -- and it can make life a whole lot easier behind bars.

The former reality star -- who did hard time there from 2016 to 2019 -- tells TMZ inmates are “all about money,” and says Diddy could even dodge certain responsibilities if he’s willing to cough up some cash … like his new gig in the laundry room.

Joe says he used to pay other inmates to do the chores he didn’t want to do -- including prison work -- and claims Diddy could easily slide someone a few bucks to mark him as showing up for his job.

Diddy can even score better food by slipping money to guys in the kitchen ... something Joe says he did himself.

Simply put … “As long as you got money, you got no problems.”

Fact is, Joe says just about everything’s for sale on the prison yard ... comparing it to a “flea market.”

TMZ broke the story ... Diddy began serving his 50-month sentence at the New Jersey prison on Thursday -- the facility his lawyers requested so he could "address drug abuse issues" and "maximize family visitation and rehabilitative efforts."

