Diddy Attorney Marc Agnifilo Thinks Mogul Will Be Released Early

The feds are projecting Sean "Diddy" Combs will be released from custody on May 8, 2028 ... but his attorney thinks he will be a free man even sooner.

We got Marc Agnifilo in New York City on Thursday and our photog asked him about the Bureau of Prisons estimating a release date for Diddy.

Marc, who delivered a stirring closing argument at Diddy's criminal trial this summer, says his feeling is Diddy will walk free before the date provided by the feds ... in part because he thinks Diddy will be a model citizen behind bars.

Diddy's been locked up since his September 2024 arrest and Marc says he's anxious to get out so he can reunite with his mother and family.

Another way Diddy could walk free sooner than later ... he's asked President Trump for a pardon.