Diddy's Lawyer Mark Geragos Thinks 'Iconic' Mogul Will Make a Big Comeback

If you're counting Sean "Diddy" Combs out after his conviction, his lawyer Mark Geragos thinks you'll be in for a big surprise.

We caught up with Mark at LAX Wednesday, where he told us ... "I have the utmost confidence in Sean. I think Sean will make a comeback the likes of which people are not expecting."

Diddy is serving a 50-month federal prison sentence for violating the Mann Act. He's already served 13 months, and with credit, he could get out in around 2 years -- but of course, none of that matters if President Donald Trump commutes his sentence.

According to our source at the White House, Trump was considering commuting the mogul's sentence as early as this week. When we first reported this, the White House Communications Office denied the story, but we stood by it ... and Mark agrees with the prediction.

Mark told us, "Everything I read in that article looked accurate," but kept mum on any further details.

As you know, Trump commuted the sentence of the former Congressman from New York, George Santos, last Friday, who'd been convicted of wire fraud and identity theft.

