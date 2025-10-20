Diddy Files Notice of Appeal in Criminal Conviction and Sentence
Diddy Take That, Take That, Feds ... Officially Files to Appeal Criminal Case
Diddy's making good on his promise to appeal his conviction and sentence in his federal criminal case ... TMZ has learned.
According to new legal docs, filed in federal court in New York and obtained by TMZ, the notice was filed Monday and lists Alexandra A.E. Shapiro as his counsel. We're told Diddy's team will likely file their substantive brief for the appeal within 4 to 6 weeks.
As you know ... the Bad Boy mogul was sentenced back on October 3 by Judge Arun Subramanian to serve a little over 4 years in a federal prison.
He was convicted on 2 charges of transportation across state lines for the purpose of prostitution, AKA the Mann Act.
Diddy was acquitted on the more serious counts of racketeering and sex trafficking.
He still hasn't been assigned to a prison -- remaining at Brooklyn MDC, for now -- though Judge Subramanian did say he thinks the mogul should serve his time as close as possible to the New York City Metropolitan area.
Diddy's attorneys asked the court to recommend to the Bureau of Prisons that Diddy be shipped off to the low-security federal correctional institution FCI Fort Dix, in New Jersey.