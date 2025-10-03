Diddy Sentenced to 4 Years in Prison

Play video content

Diddy has finally received his sentence ... Judge Arun Subramanian has ordered him to serve a little over 4 years in a federal prison.

The sentence came down Friday and it is longer than what Diddy wanted ... remember, his legal team asked the judge for a 14-month sentence while prosecutors wanted him to serve 11 years behind bars. He was ultimately given 50 months.

Diddy's also required to pay a $500K fine -- part of which will defray costs of imprisonment. The judge did not impose restitution.

After announcing the sentence, the judge had some words for the "strong women" who testified about their "horrific stories."

The judge said, "To Ms. Ventura and the other brave survivors that came forward, I want to say first: We heard you."

The sentencing hearing lasted several hours ... during which prosecutors blasted Diddy for scheduling what they called a speaking engagement this upcoming Monday in Miami -- while his team focused more on character witnesses, and the emotional side of Diddy's situation.

The defense even played a video of Diddy and his kids in court.

Toward the end of the hearing, Diddy stood up to address the court, and he apologized to his ex, Cassie Ventura.

We spoke to Sam Mangel yesterday -- a prison consultant who served 20 months at a minimum-security facility himself -- and he said Diddy's going to be just fine behind bars because MDC Brooklyn is far worse than anywhere else he'll be sent to serve his time.

Diddy has already spent over a year in jail -- he was arrested in September 2024 -- and he will get credit for time served.