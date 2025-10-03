Diddy Set to Be Sentenced for Transporting 'Freak-Off' Escorts Across State Lines

For Sean "Diddy" Combs, judgment day has finally arrived as he awaits his punishment in his case following his convictions in his NYC federal criminal trial.

Diddy will be present in federal court Friday morning with his defense team -- led by Marc Agnifilo and Teny Geragos -- as well as the prosecutors and, of course, Judge Arun Subramanian.

One high-profile lawyer who won't be there is ex-FBI Director Jim Comey's daughter -- Maurene Comey -- the lead prosecutor on the Diddy case until she was recently fired by the Department of Justice. It's unclear why she lost her job.

As the world knows, Diddy was found guilty by a 12-person jury in July on two counts of the Mann Act for transporting individuals across state lines for the purpose of prostitution.

But the music mogul was acquitted on the more serious counts of racketeering and sex trafficking. Diddy is facing up to 10 years in prison on each of the Mann Act counts, stemming from his infamous "Freak-Offs" with male escorts and his ex-girlfriends -- Cassie Ventura and the woman who testified as "Jane" at the trial.

And get this .. during the sentencing hearing, Diddy is expected to address the court, which would be the first time we have heard publicly from him since the start of his case.

In a court filing last week, Geragos wrote, "The sentencing proceeding holds significant importance for Mr. Combs. He wishes to appear before the Court, address Your Honor, and allocate in the most dignified and respectful fashion possible."

Meanwhile, Diddy has remained locked up at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since his arrest in September 2024. His legal team repeatedly tried to get Diddy released on bail during his trial, but the judge rejected their efforts. His lawyers even tried to get the Mann Act charges thrown out or a new trial, but they came up empty on those efforts, as well.

Prosecutors are asking the judge to send Diddy away for more than 11 years. If that were to happen, President Trump has said he might step in and pardon Diddy, but has also said he may just let him serve out the sentence.