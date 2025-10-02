Diddy Sex Doctors Ready to Testify at Sentencing About His Sex Urges, Freak-Offs

Diddy's standing up for a pair of doctors who evaluated his sexual proclivities -- giving him 2 thumbs up -- and says they'll be in court ready to testify during his sentencing.

On the eve of his sentencing in federal court, Diddy filed docs with Judge Arun Subramanian, urging him to ignore the prosecution's pleas to disregard evaluations from 2 renowned doctors specializing in sexual disorders.

In the documents, he says Dr. Kreuger -- a Columbia University psychiatrist -- signed off on Diddy being "in complete control of his sexual urges and behavior."

There's even a breakdown of the types of sex Diddy prefers ... "regular sex" and "Freak-Offs." The doctors agreed only 15 percent of his encounters were "Freak-Offs" ... which he calls "accurate given the number of sexual partners Mr. Combs had," and the fact only two women -- Cassie and "Jane" -- testified about such escapades.

Of course, prosecutors might say ... it only takes one "Freak-Off" to violate the Mann Act.

Speaking of which, Diddy's team is calling out prosecutors for marching various "victims" into court for the sentencing ... "who had nothing to do with the Mann Act charges."

For instance, they claim "Mia" -- a former Diddy assistant -- and stylist Deonte Nash were discredited during testimony in the trial, and should have no impact on Diddy's sentence. Both "Mia" and Nash have written victims' letters to the judge ... just as Cassie did.

Team Diddy says prosecutors have been "way beyond zealous" and "indecent" in their efforts to take down the mogul.

Remember, prosecutors have recommended the judge hit Diddy with more than 11 years in prison ... while Diddy's asking for something closer to 14 months, with credit for the 12-plus months he's already served.