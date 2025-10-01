Diddy Will Speak During Sentencing, Wants to Address the Judge

I've Got Something to Say Before I Go, Your Honor

Before Diddy finds out how long he's going to prison, he's got some things to get off his chest ... and he's planning to say it in open court.

Friday's hearing in federal court -- where Diddy will be sentenced for his conviction on 2 counts of the Mann Act -- is a little more interesting now, because he wants to address the judge. In court docs, his attorney Teny Geragos says, "The sentencing proceeding holds significant importance for Mr. Combs. He wishes to appear before the Court, address Your Honor, and allocute in the most dignified and respectful fashion possible."

They're also asking Judge Arun Subramanian to allow Diddy to wear street clothes, instead of his jail jumpsuit ... clearly wanting to look his best for the big speech.

Keep in mind, Diddy did not take the stand during his trial, so this will be his first opportunity in court to say anything about the charges he faced, and to address Cassie or any other victims.

Perhaps, more importantly, on Friday, it would be a chance to speak to the judge about any potential rehabilitation he's undergone during his yearlong stay at Brooklyn MDC. As we first reported, Diddy's been enrolled in the STOP Program ... a course focused on preventing sexual assault, domestic and dating violence.

At least one alleged victim, Diddy's former assistant, who testified under the pseudonym "Mia," has filed a request to be in court Friday to read her victim statement.

Diddy faces a maximum sentence of 20 years, while prosecutors have recommended he get just over 11 years -- so, Diddy's speech is crucial, as it could impact where the judge ultimately lands on the sentence.