Cassie Writes Letter to Judge Saying She Has Diddy Nightmares Ahead of Sentencing

Cassie wants to see Diddy pay bigtime for his crimes ... and she's letting the judge in the case know she's permanently scarred by the mogul's threats, physical abuse, and horrifying sex acts that led her to thoughts of suicide.

Diddy's ex-girlfriend of 11 years typed a letter to Judge Arun Subramanian ahead of Diddy's sentencing Friday after his conviction on 2 counts of the Mann Act -- which is transporting a person or persons across state lines for the purposes of prostitution.

Cassie wrote she felt trapped in her 11-year relationship with Diddy because he used threats and substances to control her and her career as a singer.

She said Diddy "groomed" her into "performing repeated sex acts with hired male sex workers during multi-day 'freak-offs,' which occurred nearly weekly." She said Diddy demanded she engage in freak-offs with male escorts and threatened to destroy her reputation by leaking sex tapes if she didn't.

Cassie also highlighted the vicious beating she took from Diddy during the infamous 2016 Intercontinental Hotel assault captured on surveillance video in L.A. She said at the time she was always in a state of hypervigilance while always anticipating demands for sex or otherwise fear of retribution.

All these years later, Cassie says she still has "nightmares and flashbacks on a regular, everyday basis, and continue to require psychological care to cope with my past."

She worries Diddy and his associates will come after her and her family, so she's moved her family out of the New York area while she keeps a low profile.

She says she's "so scared" that if Diddy walks free, "his first actions will be swift retribution towards me and others who spoke up about his abuse at trial."