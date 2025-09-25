Diddy Gives Heartfelt Speech to Family After Acquittal Hearing

Diddy's freedom is still up in the air ... but, he left his family with an encouraging message after his acquittal hearing today -- showering them with love and praise.

After the rapper's hearing to get his two Mann Act convictions thrown out ended, we're told he turned to the pews behind him -- full of his family including his mother, six of his children and more -- and told them he loves them, and they all make him super proud.

He specifically turned to his mom, Janice, blew her a kiss and told her she's beautiful ... before thanking everyone once again for showing up to support him.

Play video content TMZ.com

We've heard from people in the courtroom who say Diddy added, "Every day, every hour I get closer to coming home" .... before giving one last wave as he was walked out of the court. Everyone in his corner waved back before the door shut behind him.

We told you all about the hearing ... during which Diddy's team argued prostitution only applies to someone who pays someone else for sex -- not someone who just sits back and watches like they say Diddy did during the infamous "freak-offs."

Play video content TMZ.com

Prosecutors fired back by arguing Diddy also reimbursed his exes -- like Jane -- who set up the sexual encounters ... essentially aiding in the act. The judge adjourned the hearing without delivering a decision on the matter, but said he'd decide soon.