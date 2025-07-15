Diddy in Therapy for Drug Use, Domestic Violence While Awaiting Sentencing

Diddy is already attempting to rehabilitate himself -- he's enrolling in self-improvement programs while in federal lockup to address his drug use and violence against women.

Sources close to the situation tell TMZ ... Diddy is in the STOP Program, a course the feds offer inmates focused on preventing sexual assault, domestic and dating violence.

We're also told he is undergoing therapy, and is in the Dr. Harry K. Wexler drug abuse program.

Our sources say Diddy is using the programs to work hard on bettering himself -- and one source called it his path toward redemption.

Of course, cynics might say there's a different motivation. Diddy's federal trial featured lots of testimony about domestic abuse against Cassie and Jane ... as well as his rampant use of drugs like Molly.

It's not uncommon for convicted individuals to enter various programs to show the judge they're serious about rehabilitation ahead of sentencing. As we've reported, Diddy's sentencing will go down on October 3.

We're told he actually started the drug treatment before his arrest last year, and he's continued while behind bars.

Diddy dealt federal prosecutors a major loss when he was found not guilty on racketeering and sex trafficking charges ... but the jury nailed him on the 2 lesser charges for prostitution.