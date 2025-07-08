Diddy's Lawyers Slam Latest Civil Suit, Cite Mogul's Big Victory at Trial

Diddy's legal team is touting their huge victory at the federal criminal trial last week ... while blasting the latest lawsuit against the mogul, claiming he doused a man with his semen after masturbating into a Notorious B.I.G. shirt.

Attorneys for Diddy have now responded to the suit filed Monday by the John Doe plaintiff, who accuses Diddy of ejaculating into the garment and tossing it at him, causing semen to splash on his lap and arm.

The suit comes just days after Diddy was acquitted of racketeering and sex trafficking charges at his federal criminal trial in NYC -- though he was convicted of the lesser charges of transportation to engage in prostitution.

In a new statement, Diddy's lawyers tell TMZ ... "Mr. Combs’s trial and acquittal on trafficking and RICO charges prove what we have been saying all along: Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone."

Play video content TMZ.com

They went on ... "That people continue to broadcast and file false accusations -- no matter how heinous and uncorroborated -- is unfortunate, but Mr. Combs will not back down. He will fight for as long as necessary to win his full vindication."

According to the lawsuit, John Doe alleges Diddy put his sexually deviant behavior on full display for a couple years, culminating in a bizarre incident at an L.A. warehouse in September 2020.

The man says Diddy first pressured him to take ketamine during a listening session for a Biggie Smalls project. He says they then went to the warehouse, where Biggie's clothes were in storage, and Diddy plied everyone present with drugs, causing them to wig out and run around hallucinating.

The guy says he wound up alone in a room with Diddy, who allegedly did the whole ejaculating in the Biggie shirt routine. Diddy allegedly laughed as he threw the shirt at the man, and chuckled again and said "RIP Biggie" before exiting the room.