Diddy Trial Jury Finds Him Guilty on 2 of 5 Counts

The final verdict in the Sean "Diddy" Combs federal criminal trial is in, and it's NOT GUILTY on 3 of the 5 counts -- they acquitted him of racketeering, sex trafficking of Cassie and sex trafficking of Jane.

He's only been convicted on counts 3 and 5 ... which are both transportation for purpose of prostitution aka the Mann Act. He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years for each of those counts.

Wednesday morning about an hour after jurors arrived and went straight into the jury room, the foreman sent a note out to Judge Arun Subramanian telling him they'd reached the unanimous verdict.

All told, the 12-member jury -- 8 men and 4 women -- deliberated for two full days days before reaching their final verdict Wednesday morning.

As we reported ... the jury came back Tuesday and said they had a verdict on 4 of the 5 counts, but were unable to come to a verdict on the RICO charge. The judge told them to keep deliberating and on Wednesday the delivered their verdict.

The trial featured nearly 7 weeks of testimony from 34 witnesses ... all called by the prosecutors. Diddy's defense team rested their case without calling a single witness, including Diddy, and instead, simply claimed the government failed to prove its case beyond a shadow of a doubt.

