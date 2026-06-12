Peloton Scrubs Hudson Williams Videos Amid High School Photo Backlash

Hudson Williams' high school swastika photo appears to have caused a stir ... with Peloton scrubbing the actor from their social media after the image resurfaced online ... TMZ has learned.

Posts on Peloton's social media, including Facebook and YouTube, that used to feature Hudson are no longer active and take users to a broken link.

As we first reported, sources close to Hudson insisted he had no clue what was being drawn on him at the time ... claiming the symbol was scribbled on by other intoxicated teens during an annual "campout" prank.

A friend of Hudson's told TMZ, "The markings do not and have never reflected Hudson's beliefs, values, or character."

Actor Simu Liu also defended Hudson, saying ... "The internet is insane. Bad actors are everywhere. If you're here, be careful. Be smart."

On social media, people claiming to have attended school with Hudson have defended him too ... claiming lots of peers had offensive drawings on their faces during the annual camp outing.

Several users on X have also come to the actor's defense. "I Stand With Hudson Williams" has become a trending topic on the platform, with fans voicing their support.