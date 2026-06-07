Hudson Williams Was Unaware Swastika Was Drawn on Face As Photo Surfaces

Hudson Williams is being haunted by a Sharpie stain from his past ... after a childhood photo showed a swastika drawn across his face, however according to multiple sources, he wasn't aware of the marking at the time, TMZ has learned.

Here's the deal ... on Saturday images re-surfaced on social media of the "Heated Rivalry" star with a swastika drawn on his face, seemingly from years ago.

Sources close to the "Heated Rivalry" star tell TMZ the image dates back to his high school years in a small Canadian town, where teens participate in an annual "campout" tradition that often involved underage drinking -- partying, and covering one another's shirts, faces, and bodies with Sharpie drawings.

Why does he have a swastika on his forehead https://t.co/OXDue54Hd1 pic.twitter.com/pwGqi2IHC7 @unsexuaIIy

We're told Hudson had no idea what was being drawn on his face at the time ... and the offensive symbol was the result of other intoxicated teens scribbling inappropriate images on one another in an attempt to get laughs and shock reactions.

A friend of Hudson's tells TMZ, "The markings do not and have never reflected Hudson's beliefs, values, or character."

Sources close to Hudson describe the incident as a group of underage kids doing "dumb things" while under the influence, adding that the behavior was completely inexcusable. We're told Hudson is keenly aware of that today.

Those close to the actor say he understands the hurt and disappointment the photo has caused and deeply regrets it. We're told he does not condone or support the offensive markings that were drawn on him and recognizes the seriousness of the symbol seen in the image.