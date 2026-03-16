'Heated Rivalry' Star Connor Storrie Exits Oscars With Troye Sivan

"Heated Rivalry" star Connor Storrie’s been skating through a pretty wild few months ... and one perk of his sudden stardom seems to be gliding into some A-list company!

Check out this fan-captured clip ... Connor was spotted leaving the Oscars Sunday night in L.A. alongside Aussie singer Troye Sivan ... both looking super casual and, at one point, even on their phones at the exact same time.

CONNOR LEAVING WITH TROYE SIVAN???

pic.twitter.com/PHgtoUl2XC @lesbianstorrie

It looked like the two were trying to locate their rides ... though it also seems like they may’ve just struck up a new friendship while rubbing shoulders on Hollywood’s biggest night.

Before anyone starts shipping them, though ... Connor’s already been fueling buzz about a possible off-screen pairing with his 'HR' co-star François Arnaud.

That rumor mill’s been skating at full speed lately, thanks to cozy dinner sightings and the pair not confirming what their deal is -- all while diehard fans of the show have been having trouble staying in their lane.

And sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Connor and Troy are just friends -- not dating!