'Heated Rivalry' Stars Hudson Williams, Connor Storrie Tapped As Olympic Torchbearers

Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie of the hit show "Heated Rivalry" are slated to take their star power to a global stage ... as they have been announced as torchbearers for the Olympics!!

News of their involvement dropped Thursday morning ... but it was not revealed when exactly the two would be strapping up their running shoes for the Olympic tradition in Italy. The torch is currently on its way to Trieste, about 262 miles from Milan.

It's no surprise that the 2026 Winter Games tapped the two for the torch relay ... as their show has taken the world by storm ... which features two hockey players hiding their relationship.

Even NHL commissioner, Gary Bettman, has hopped on the hype train ... confessing he binge-watched all six episodes of the spicy program.

"I thought the storyline was very compelling and a lot of fun, because I could see where they were picking at things that we had in the past," Bettman said.

These games are also a big one for hockey, as NHL players will be back skating on Olympic ice for the first time since 2014.

Plenty of issues kept them out for the last 12 years ... but they all got sorted out in July 2025.

Women's ice hockey is set to begin on February 5, and Team USA will take on the Czech Republic. The men start on February 11, with the Red, White and Blue taking the ice the next day against Latvia.