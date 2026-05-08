J Balvin Celebrates 'Omerta' Album Release With Jimmy Butler, Shaboozey

NYC got an unexpected supergroup Thursday night ... and no one seemed interested in lowering the volume!!!

Check it out ... Shaboozey, J Balvin and Jimmy Butler turned a fancy NYC hotspot into full-on karaoke chaos ... partying until nearly sunrise while celebrating Balvin's new album and birthday all at once.

The trio hit up Crane Club for the release of Balvin's new collaborative album, "Omerta" -- which dropped on his birthday -- and we're told the energy stayed sky-high until around 4 AM.

Video from inside the party shows the guys belting out karaoke classics ... including "U Don't Have to Call" by Usher and "Hips Don't Lie" by Shakira.

Jimmy especially seemed to feel the Shakira track ... going shirtless with a durag on while passionately singing along like he was headlining a world tour himself. Meanwhile, Shaboozey kept one hand on a liquor bottle and the other glued to the mic ... while Balvin rocked an unbuttoned shirt halfway down his chest, drink in hand, bouncing between singing and hyping up the crowd.