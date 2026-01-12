J Balvin Says He Won't Perform at Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show

Play video content TMZ.com

J Balvin's shared the Super Bowl Halftime Show stage with Bad Bunny before ... but he's not going to make a guest apperance next month when BB headlines ... 'cause he told us so himself.

We got the Colombian singer in New York City and our photog asked if fans should be on the lookout for a suprise guest appearance during Bad Bunny's halftime set at Super Bowl LX.

J Balvin and Bad Bunny performed together at the Super Bowl LIV halftime show back in 2020 when Jennifer Lopez and Shakira were the headliners ... but he says don't expect him to run it back with Bad Bunny this time.

There was some speculation J Balvin might get in the mix after he made a surprise reunion with Benito on stage in Mexico City last month for BB's tour finale ... but it ain't happening.

Instead, J Balvin says he's gonna be cheering Bad Bunny on from the sidelines ... he'll be at the Big Game, he just won't be on the big stage.