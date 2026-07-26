Sara Gilson Alleged Murder-Suicide Did Not Surprise Shawn Duffey's Ex-Wife

The ex-wife of Jeremiah "Shawn" Duffey says she was shocked to learn he allegedly killed his influencer wife Sara Gilson before taking his own life ... but she wasn't surprised.

Stephanie Ramsay, Shawn's ex-wife, tells TMZ ... Shawn threatened her throughout their 20-year relationship, and she alleges Sara also knew he was capable of violence. She says the alleged murder-suicide came as a shock ... but claims Shawn's history of threats made the violence itself far less surprising.

Stephanie tells us she and Sara stayed in contact whenever Sara and Shawn were apart ... and says they spoke just days before the fatal shooting about Sara's viral "Netflix doc" TikTok and other women who claimed to know Shawn.

She says she believes there was more brewing than Sara's social media posts ... claiming Shawn had jealous tendencies and couldn't stand the thought of his partners moving on.

Stephanie also claims Shawn was deeply manipulative ... alleging he would reel Sara back in whenever she tried to leave, just as Stephanie says he did before their 2018 divorce.

She and Shawn shared 5 children -- now between 15 and 25 years old -- who Stephanie says are struggling to comprehend what their father allegedly did. She alleges Shawn's daughters did not want to see him after allegations involving a girl on the basketball team he coached surfaced in June, though his son did.

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As we reported, Sara and Shawn were found dead from gunshot wounds inside her Owasso, Oklahoma home Thursday. Authorities say Shawn shot Sara before killing himself.

TMZ obtained dispatch audio from the night of the shooting ... with a dispatcher reporting that a woman could be heard "screaming and crying," followed by a loud bang.