Former Pro Skateboarder Terry Kennedy Arrested For Assault Months After Prison Release

Terry Kennedy -- the former professional skateboarder -- was arrested for assault ... and cops say his pregnant girlfriend told them he punched her in the head ... TMZ has learned.

The 41-year-old was busted in Denver earlier this month ... and he was booked on two assault charges, plus an out-of-state charge, which cops say is for a parole violation.

Police say they responded to a call just before 10 PM on July 13 ... and, when they arrived, they spoke with Chantise Knatt-Jackson, who they say has been in a relationship with Terry for 6 months and is almost 3 months pregnant.

Officers say they observed "a smaller sized cut on the middle of her forehead" and a "larger cut to the bottom left side of her head."

Cops say Chantise told them Terry was stressed out about business deals when he allegedly socked her.

Officers say Chantise also claimed Terry pushed her while she was trying to run for the door ... causing her to fall and hit her head on the door handle. They say she told them she got up and ran to the bathroom, messaging her neighbor to call police.

Cops say paramedics who responded to the scene noted Chantise had an injury to the back of her head that might require stitches.

For his part, cops say they asked Terry about the incident ... and he denied having any sort of altercation with Chantise.

K-R.O.K -- the CEO of 3rd Eye Recordings, the management company that reps Terry -- tells TMZ ... "We are aware of the situation with Terry 'TK' Kennedy and are investigating it, but we want to pray for TK and his family members."

The CEO added, "We also want to make it abundantly clear that we do not condone domestic violence of any kind.“

It appears Terry is still in police custody ... bond was only allowed on two of the charges.

Terry has dealt with his fair share of legal issues over the years.

He was arrested back in 2021, when he was charged with first-degree murder in the death of skateboarder Josiah Kassahun.