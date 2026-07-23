President Trump Won't Stop Tate Brothers' Extradition to United Kingdom
Trump To Andrew & Tristan Tate Don't Let The Door Hit Ya On The Way Out ... But Attorney Says Not So Fast!!!
President Donald Trump has a message for Andrew and Tristan Tate, who are entangled in another international legal mess ... smell ya later, bros.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told the media Thursday that Trump has no plans to intervene while the Tates await extradition to the United Kingdom after they were arrested in Florida on charges of rape, sex trafficking and pornography.
During the White House press briefing, Leavitt quickly throws cold water on the rumor that Trump is the super misogynistic influencers' knight in shining golf attire.
But the Tate brothers attorney Joseph McBride tells TMZ …. Ms. Leavitt is great, but she is not the President or the Secretary of State. There is no extradition without the Secretary of State’s signature. Until that signature exists, it’s all commentary.
We broke the story ... the Tate brothers were arrested Saturday afternoon in Miami after U.S. Marshals executed a U.K. extradition warrant seeking to return them across the pond.
The brothers have repeatedly denied all allegations.
McBride previously told TMZ ... fighting extradition is a high bar, but he'll argue there are special circumstances why the brothers shouldn't be sent back. He says they're not a flight risk, pointing to what he calls their total compliance with the courts over the past three years.
According to McBride, they haven't missed a single court date in either their Romanian human trafficking case or Palm Beach defamation case.
Bottom line ... Trump ain't coming to the rescue.