Andrew Tate Rips Into Guy Fieri Over UFC Meetup, Hurls Racial Slur

Play video content Video: Andrew Tate Criticizes Guy Fieri Over UFC Meetup, Uses Racial Slur TMZ.com

Andrew Tate is calling Guy Fieri a "bitch ass n*****" for a total switch up after their friendly UFC meetup that quickly turned into online backlash.

We caught up with Tate in Beverly Hills Tuesday, and he made it clear he’s not buying Guy’s explanation for distancing himself after the viral moment.

As we reported ... Fieri was seen greeting Tate and his brother at the fight in April, but the brief interaction sparked backlash online, with fans dragging Guy for being seen with the controversial influencer. He later claimed he didn’t know them and doesn’t support them.

Tate remains under investigation for rape and human trafficking in Romania and the United Kingdom. He has denied all the allegations.

The public switch-up didn’t sit right with Tate when we got him out. He called out Guy for being friendly in person, then walking it back once the heat hit online. The Manosphere influencer wonders why the Food Network star would "pussy out" when the backlash rolled in, and even dropped a racial slur while bashing him.

Tate also rejected the idea that his support is only behind the scenes ... telling us he gets support everywhere he goes all around the world.