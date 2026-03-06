Andrew Tate, Brother Tristan Suing X to ID Users They Claim Defamed Them

Andrew and Tristan Tate want Elon Musk's social media platform to give up the names of accounts they claim have been harassing and defaming them online ... so they're going to court to try to unmask some John and Jane Does.

Here's the deal ... the Tate Brothers sued a bunch of anonymous X users for defamation over X posts they didn't like ... the lawsuit was dismissed, but now the Tates want a court to force X to reveal the identities of the accounts they sued.

Andrew and Tristan say the X users engaged in a conspiracy to not only defame them, but also to ruin them financially, reputationally and emotionally through constant and routine allegedly defamatory posts on X -- the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

What's more, the Tate Brothers claim the X accounts in question continue to intentionally and recklessly accuse them of "heinous crimes, including rape and human trafficking, as well as having sexually transmitted diseases."