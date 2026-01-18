Nick Fuentes & Andrew Tate Party to Kanye's Banned 'Heil Hitler'

Nick Fuentes, Andrew Tate, Sneako and other professional agitators posted video over the weekend partying to Kanye West's song "Heil Hitler" ... and it's about as gross as you'd imagine.

Full of proud Nazi salutes and tentative head bobbing, the posse of attention whores pre-gamed in their party bus before heading to a Miami nightclub. Once inside, the "manosphere" boys apparently got the DJ to play the banned song for them inside the venue.

The song has obviously been widely condemned for its use of antisemitic references, and the club, Vendome, later responded, making clear they don't stand with the messaging.

In a statement released on Instagram, they wrote ... "We are aware of a video circulating online from one of our venues that includes content and imagery that are deeply offensive and unacceptable."

They continued ... "We want to be unequivocally clear: Vendôme and our hospitality group do not condone antisemitism, hate speech, or prejudice of any kind. These values are fundamentally opposed to who we are and the environments we strive to create."

Club plays HH by Ye while Nick Fuentes, Tate, Sneako, Clavicular, and Myron sing and throw salutes.



The culture is changing 💀 pic.twitter.com/0tTTBksZte — 𝐀𝐍𝐓𝐔𝐍𝐄𝐒 (@Antunes1) January 18, 2026 @Antunes1