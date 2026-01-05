North West’s Solo Instagram Page Deactivated Three Weeks After Debut

North West’s solo IG has mysteriously vanished -- getting the digital axe less than a month after its debut.

Do a quick search for North West’s IG just three weeks after its launch, and you’ll come up empty ... with a "profile isn't available" message.

As for who pulled the plug? Whether North West bowed out on her own, mom Kim Kardashian or dad Kanye West stepped in, or IG hit delete themselves... it's a mystery.

North launched her solo IG back on Dec. 20 -- but the bio made it clear she wasn’t operating it independently, noting the page was managed by her parents.

As we reported ... Ye’s now backing North West's TikTok videos on an account she shares with mom Kim ... which is still very active BTW. Ye originally wasn't a huge fan of North's social media posts when she was younger.