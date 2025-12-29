Kim and Kanye Reunite for the Holidays, Make Peace for Their Kids

Santa seems to have worked a miracle in Kardashian land ... because Kim and Kanye not only hung out together with their kids -- but they also got along!

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Kim and Kanye made peace for the children and spent time together as a family over the Christmas holidays. Our sources tell us Kim and Kayne were cordial with each other and are now working on co-parenting their kids, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

This is a huge deal ... as everyone knows, there's been a big rift between the two for years. Kanye, in particular, made things uglier with his infamous social media rants. But, all that is in the past, it seems, and the pair have now turned the page.

Not only that ... but our sources say Kanye has been really working on himself ... and has spent a lot of time reflecting on his outlandish behavior earlier this year -- which included praising Hitler and spewing antisemitism.

Sources also tell us ... despite the viral A.I. videos going around on TikTok, Kanye approves of North on social media -- and dad has even asked her to share fun items and songs of his.