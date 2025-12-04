Kim Kardashian Claims Kanye West Accused Her of Faking Paris Robbery

Play video content Hulu

Kim Kardashian got emotional as she claimed her ex-husband Kanye West accused her of faking her traumatic 2016 Paris robbery on the latest episode of "The Kardashians."

Check out the clip -- the SKIMS founder says the rapper called her out in front of a room full of people, alleging she faked the terrifying incident "for a TV show." She compares the situation to being stabbed with a knife to the heart.

She goes on to explain the disappointment she felt as tears well up in her eyes, noting ... "Just to think that someone wouldn't believe you that's so close to you, that should know you, that should know how much that affected your life ... it just really bothered me."

Kim, barely keeping it together, says her April 2025 trial proved she never fabricated a story ... and that she's "happy it's over."

We covered the riveting trial and when Kim took the stand to face the criminals who broke into her hotel room, tied her up at gunpoint, and stole $10 million worth of her jewelry. During her testimony, she said she thought she would die that night as the gun was held to her head.

The trial concluded in May ... 8 people were convicted while 2 others were acquitted.