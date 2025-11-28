Kim Kardashian's New Scan Shows Low Brain Activity, Studying Stress To Blame

Play video content Hulu

Kim Kardashian just got one hell of a wake-up call -- her latest scan showed low brain activity, and the doc says it’s all likely triggered by the massive studying stress she’s been grinding through.

On Thursday’s episode of "The Kardashians," Kim sat down to look over her scans with Dr. Amen -- fresh off her brain aneurysm diagnosis -- and he pointed out the "holes" in her brain scan, saying they’re basically what chronic stress looks like.

Dr. Amen explained the low activity meant the front part of her brain wasn’t firing the way it should -- not exactly ideal considering Kim was deep in study mode and getting ready to take her boards at the time of filming.

Kim was devastated -- totally not accepting the results at first -- but the doc told her it could all be tied to the insane stress she’s under while studying for the California bar, and even gave her tips on how to manage it.