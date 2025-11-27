North West Tells Kim Kardashian People Hate Her Met Gala Outfits Every Year

GIVES KIM THE HARD TRUTH ABOUT HER MET GALA FITS

North West is serving Kim Kardashian a big slice of humble pie ... keeping it real about the criticism Kim's Met Gala looks get -- while still pushing her mom to show up for fashion's biggest night.

On the latest episode of "The Kardashians," Kim admits she nearly bailed on the gala due to a fitting issue with her Chrome Hearts' black leather dress.

Enter North West ... who came into Kim's room with flowers and a "Good Luck" balloon to pump her up.

Kim tells North she's nervous about how people will react to her dress ... but then North doesn't sugarcoat it, telling her, "What's the worst that could happen? People hate on your outfit? They do that every year."

North urges Kim to go, saying, "You just have to go -- that's it."

Kim credits her daughter as her "motivating factor" to attend the charity event ... and in the end, her dress was a hit after her team decided to cut the dress in half to make it work.