SKIMS Store Vandalized With Graffiti in West Hollywood, Suspect Arrested

All's not fair for Kim Kardashian ... because her SKIMS store in L.A. was hit by a vandal who defaced the walls with a ton of graffiti -- though cops say they arrested the man who did it.

Check out photos of the West Hollywood locale ... with its white walls covered in black words -- including "we need that" and "Kimmy Bread" -- along with a series of other unintelligible phrases on the wall. Unclear if someone meant any of this graffiti as a shot at Kim or if the white-gray walls simply provided a perfect canvas for a troublemaker. Still, Kim's team is not taking any chances ... we're told they're going to talk to police.

A spokesperson for West Hollywood Sheriff's Station tells TMZ ... they've opened an investigation into the vandalism which the sheriff's office learned about around 5 AM PT. An unidentified male has been arrested for felony vandalism -- with cops thinking he caused more than $400 worth of damage. Officials say a bystander saw the graffiti and called police.

Kim's shapewear brand hit a new high this year ... increasing in worth to $5 billion. It's still mainly an online shop, though the brand does have close to two dozen in-person location as well.