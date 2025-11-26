SKIMS Store Vandalized With Graffiti in West Hollywood, Suspect Arrested
All's not fair for Kim Kardashian ... because her SKIMS store in L.A. was hit by a vandal who defaced the walls with a ton of graffiti -- though cops say they arrested the man who did it.
Check out photos of the West Hollywood locale ... with its white walls covered in black words -- including "we need that" and "Kimmy Bread" -- along with a series of other unintelligible phrases on the wall. Unclear if someone meant any of this graffiti as a shot at Kim or if the white-gray walls simply provided a perfect canvas for a troublemaker. Still, Kim's team is not taking any chances ... we're told they're going to talk to police.
A spokesperson for West Hollywood Sheriff's Station tells TMZ ... they've opened an investigation into the vandalism which the sheriff's office learned about around 5 AM PT. An unidentified male has been arrested for felony vandalism -- with cops thinking he caused more than $400 worth of damage. Officials say a bystander saw the graffiti and called police.
Kim's shapewear brand hit a new high this year ... increasing in worth to $5 billion. It's still mainly an online shop, though the brand does have close to two dozen in-person location as well.
We're told the store is fully back to normal and will be open at the regular time. As for the graffiti, we're told it's already been removed.