Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Clothing Line Now Valued at $5 Billion

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS just leveled up again ... the shapewear giant’s now worth a whopping $5 billion -- a cool billion more than just two years ago!

The reality star made the big reveal alongside cofounder Jens Grede, announcing SKIMS just pulled in $225 million in new funding ... sending the brand’s value soaring to its new sky-high number.

SKIMS is already holding it down with 18 stores across the U.S. -- from NYC to L.A. to Atlanta -- plus its massive online store. And with that new cash boost, Kim’s planning to take the brand worldwide.

The funding came from Goldman Sachs Alternatives -- which also backed SKIMS in 2023 -- with global head Beat Cabiallavetta telling the The New York Times the brand is "pioneering new categories and redefining everyday wear."

Play video content TMZ.com

Of course, Kim’s no stranger to shaking things up ... just last month she dropped SKIMS' now-infamous "pubic hair" thong line, and yep, she’s even dabbled in shapewear for your face.