Kim Kardashian Learned Who Put a Hit Out on Her Life From Someone in Prison

Kim Kardashian is opening up about the scary time she's been going through ... she was told who put a hit out on her life -- by someone in prison.

The reality star and business mogul spoke briefly about the terrifying situation in the preview for next week's "The Kardashians" episode. Check out the clip -- she says someone in prison informed her who it was who ordered her dead.

The topic was previously discussed during the trailer for the ongoing season of the hit Hulu series. Kim says investigators called her and informed her someone "extremely close" to her wanted her gone.

She has not yet identified the person behind the alleged hit, or who told her -- whether it was an inmate or an official -- and it appears she'll be talking more about it later in the season.

During the most recent preview, Kim also spoke about being stressed about taking the California Bar exam, which she has since completed. In fact, she should be getting her results this week!

The Skims founder turned heads during her recent lie-detector test with Vanity Fair regarding her prep for becoming a lawyer when she revealed she's used ChatGPT to help her study. And, she even admitted it's made her fail tests!

Hopefully that's not foreshadowing what's to come with Kim's first official go at the big exam.