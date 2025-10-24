Kim Kardashian Says She'll Be a 'Qualified Lawyer' Soon

Kim Kardashian must have some sort of ESP ... 'cause the actress and model is sure she passed the bar exam ... and will be a lawyer within weeks.

Kim just visited the BBC’s "The Graham Norton Show" to promote her new series "All's Fair" ... and while there, she made it clear she's 100% confident she'll be a "qualified lawyer" in two weeks -- which is when the results of her test are released.

This is a big deal to Kim ... not only was her famed father Robert a well-known attorney -- Kim told Norton she sees law as the next phase of her career, and says she ultimately wants to be a trial lawyer.

Of course, there's no way Kim could really KNOW if she passed the bar ... but clearly she's confident, having just completed her law program.

Play video content MAY 2025 Instagram / @khloekardashian

As TMZ reported ... the reality star -- the only student in her law school class -- celebrated the achievement in a back yard as two of her mentors lauded her with praise in videos posted by her sister Khloé.

Kim started studying the law six years ago ... with one of the people at her grad ceremony saying she practiced law for about 18 hours a week during that span ... coming out to a total of more than 5,000 hours. She passed the "baby bar" back in 2021.

And TMZ broke the story that Kim took the bar exam in July this year and had been waiting for her results ... but it sounds like she's pretty confident where she's gonna land.