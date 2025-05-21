Kim Kardashian Graduates From Law Program, Wears Cap in Backyard Ceremony

Play video content Instagram / @khloekardashian

Kim Kardashian can officially fling her graduation cap into the air and her law books into the trash ... 'cause she just completed her law program.

The reality television star celebrated the achievement in a backyard -- the only student in her law school class -- as two of her mentors lauded her with praise in videos posted by her sister Khloé.

One of them calls it "one of the most inspiring legal journeys we've ever seen" ... swearing Kim pulled herself up by her high heel straps -- no ivory tower shortcuts for her.

Her mentors thank her for fighting for clemency for incarcerated individuals, bringing international attention to important issues, and constantly finding time to meet with people who the rest of society left behind.

CNN's Van Jones appeared at the ceremony ... applauding her criminal justice efforts -- and joking even the penguins in Antarctica know who Kim K is.

Khloé shared a clip about the ceremony after it ended as well ... saying she's so proud of her sister for completing the years-long process.

Kim started studying the law six years ago ... with one of the people at her grad ceremony saying she practiced law for about 18 hours a week during that span -- coming out to a total of more than 5,000 hours. She passed the "baby bar" back in 2021.

While Kardashian didn't go the traditional law school route, in California, a person can become a lawyer by completing a four-year Law Office Study Program (LOSP), also known as "reading the law," instead of going to law school. She will still have to pass the Bar Exam to practice law in the state.

Kim finally graduated from the program ... taking longer than four years because of the COVID-19 pandemic and her busy schedule.

We knew Kim was close to the next step in her legal path ... with sources telling us she took and passed the Multistate Professional Responsibility Examination -- an important exam for her program -- back in March.