Kim Kardashian's Lawyer Gives Inside Look at Paris Jewelry Heist Trial

Play video content TMZ.com

Kim Kardashian's lawyer in her Paris jewelry heist trial says it was no easy decision for her to testify ... because she's coming awfully close to her alleged robbers in court.

Michael Rhodes joined us on "TMZ Live" Tuesday and told us what it was like inside and outside the French courthouse where Kim gave some powerful and emotional testimony.

Play video content Getty

Kim's lawyer says it took her some time to decide she really wanted to testify ... and he says it took a lot of guts because in France, the courtroom setup puts the witness super close to the defense ... so close, in fact, that Kim could feel the presence of the men she says robbed her and made her feel like she was going be raped and murdered.

Michael says Kim chose to testify as a way to get closure in the case ... and the only message she was sending by wearing a $3 million necklace into court was that she was being her authentic self.

Kim's a huge celebrity and the Paris robbery changed the way she lives her life -- beefing up her security wherever she goes -- and Michael says her entrance was unlike any he's ever seen ... with tons of people lining up outside to catch a glimpse of her, and police mounted on horses using the steeds as a physical barrier.

Unlike the U.S., there is no cross-examination in French trials ... but Michael says she was still questioned by the defendant's attorneys ... and he recalls the moment she accepted some apologies from the robbers.