Kim Kardashian Testifies in Paris Jewelry Heist Trial, 'I Thought I Was Going to Die'

Kim Kardashian testified Tuesday in Paris, France in the highest profile robbery trial the country has seen in decades ... and her account of the heist that claimed $10 million worth of her jewelry was emotional.

Kardashian took the stand Tuesday afternoon and told the court ... "I absolutely thought I was going to die." She described how two men dressed in police uniforms and wearing masks held her at gunpoint ... as she wore nothing but a bathrobe, fearing she'd be raped.

The two robbers had overpowered a concierge outside her hotel apartment. They tied Kim up and left her in her bathroom during a Paris Fashion Week visit in October 2016 ... then absconded with millions of dollars of loot, including a $4-million engagement ring given to her by her then-husband Kanye West.

Kim testified she heard "stomping" outside her room at about 3 AM, and when she opened her door, she saw the concierge handcuffed by the two robbers. One of them pointed a gun at her. Kim said she was thinking about her children, and was mortally afraid she was about to be raped and killed.

Kardashian said ... "I kept telling them I have babies and I need to get home to my babies." She said one of the robbers pointed to his hand and kept repeating the word, "ring."

One of the men bound her hands and mouth with duct tape, and her ankles with zip-ties. Kim, who was wearing nothing but a bathrobe when the robbers entered her room, revealed ... “He grabs by legs and pulls me. I’m naked and my everything is exposed.”

Kim testified ... "I was sure that I was going to be raped." But the men took her possessions and left.

She said she couldn't remember individual features and faces, due to the trauma of the event. She said, "You start thinking about your family and it all goes out the door."

In the bathroom, Kardashian said, she managed to remove the duct tape, and scooted out to look for her childhood friend and stylist Simone Harouche, who accompanied her on the trip and was staying one floor below. Harouche helped her remove the remaining zip-ties around her ankles with scissors.

The two then fled outside the Hôtel de Pourtalès and hid in bushes, and she called her mother, Kris Jenner, who has accompanied Kim on this current trip. Police eventually arrived ... but Kim said she was confused and suspicious, because the robbers had also been dressed in cop uniforms.

"I didn't know who to trust," Kim said today.

Kim testified a French official later told her she'd been targeted by the same robbery ring during a previous visit to Paris ... but the gang opted out because Kanye was traveling with her at the time. She said ... “That shocked me to find out they’d been trying to plan the attack for some time," adding she thought the actual heist had been "well planned out."

The 69-year-old alleged ringleader, "Old Omar," who is deaf and mute, issued a written statement in court, read out loud today by the judge ... asking for Kim's forgiveness.

"I do appreciate the letter, I forgive you for what has taken place, but it doesn’t change the emotion and the feelings and the trauma the way my life is forever changed," she said.

Kim discussed how she had always felt safe in the city -- prior to the robbery. The trauma has followed her home, as even now in California she keeps 4 to 6 security guards at her house just to feel safe.

Only one item of the stolen jewelry has ever been recovered -- a $24,000 diamond necklace a woman found on the street later on the day of the robbery. The necklace had been dropped by one of the robbers fleeing on a bicycle. The woman wore the necklace to work that day, before learning of the heist and turning it over to police.

Nine men and one women -- dubbed the "Grandpa Robbers" as most are in their 60s and 70s now -- are on trial, which began 2 weeks ago ... nearly 10 years after the heist occurred. Many of the suspects were apprehended about 3 months after the robbery.