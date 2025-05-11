Khloé Kardashian Looks Like Kris Jenner in Sexy New Pics

Spitting Image Of Kris With New Look

Khloé Kardashian has a new look ... and some fans think she's now the spitting image of her mom, Kris Jenner.

Khloé posted a series of photos showing her all glammed up for her Saturday appearance at the German Perfume Awards in Düsseldorf, Germany. The reality star attended the event to take home an award for her fragrance, XO Khloé, which launched in late 2024.

In the IG pics, Khloé sports a shiny purple form-fitting dress with her brown hair pulled back in a high bun. She seems to be the spitting image of Kris and the similarities are not lost on at least a couple of fans.

One person took to the comments section, saying, “That 3rd pic is the most I’ve seen you look identical to Kris.” Another person then wrote, “Agree.”

Khloé clearly liked what she was reading because she responded, “Oh what a compliment!!!!!!”

Then Kris chimed in ... “I’m SCREAMING!!!!! I’m so proud my beautiful girl!!!!!.” It appeared Kris was referring to Khloé winning the award for her perfume, and not that the two look alike.