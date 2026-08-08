'Menace II Society' Star Samuel Monroe Jr. May End Up In Vegetative State, Tough Choice Looms

Samuel Monroe Jr. remains hospitalized in Los Angeles on life support, in a medically induced coma ... and it's getting more apparent there may be no light at the end of the tunnel, his family tells TMZ.

The actor best known for his work in "Menace II Society" has been hospitalized since April ... initially going in for a severe case of meningitis, which turned into MRSA pneumonia -- and from there, one severe medical issue after another piled up.

Samuel's wife, Shawna Stewart, tells TMZ ... Sam's brain continues to swell because ventricles have enlarged ... and they're not holding the cerebral fluid, which is resulting in seizures. He's undergone three brain surgeries, we're told.

She also says his left lung has partially collapsed.

We're told Sam continues to have CT scans to monitor brain activity ... but doctors feel he may end up in a vegetative state ... and the family is struggling with making a very tough choice.

As we reported ... the actor has been battling for his life for months in the hospital ... requiring multiple blood transfusions in a matter of days, as his body is decimated by MRSA pneumonia and meningitis, among other ailments. He's been placed on dialysis.