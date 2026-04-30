Ailing Actor Samuel Monroe Jr.'s Health Takes Another Turn for the Worse

"Menace II Society" actor Samuel Monroe Jr.'s failing health has taken another devastating downturn ... as he's already fighting for his life.

Shawna Stewart, Samuel's wife, tells TMZ ... Sam's kidneys are now failing ... and in addition to life support, he's been placed on dialysis. The family was given this prognosis just a day after the actor was also diagnosed with MRSA pneumonia -- a severe and fast-moving lung infection.

The actor has been hospitalized in L.A., on life support now for more than a week ... after he was initially admitted for meningitis, which the family says he had been fighting for more than a year -- after numerous misdiagnoses.

The family created a GoFundMe as his substantial medical bills pile up ... and they hope fans will help, no matter the amount they can spare. Among those who have already donated is Big Boy.