Argentine YouTuber Gaspi Dead at 23, Among 6 Killed in Crash with Oliver Tree

Argentinian YouTuber Gaspi -- whose real name was Gaspar Prim -- is among the six people who lost their lives in a devastating helicopter crash in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, according to reports from CNN Brazil.

The 23-year-old social media personality was reportedly aboard one of two helicopters involved in a midair collision Sunday morning. That aircraft was also carrying American singer Oliver Tree, along with passengers Lucas Brito Chaves, and Lucas Vignale, and was being piloted by Alexandre Souza, CNN Brazil reported.

The second helicopter carried only its pilot, Charles Marsillac, who also died in the crash. According to CNN Brazil, Marsillac was described by someone close to him as an experienced and highly respected pilot known for taking his profession seriously.

Authorities say all six people aboard the two aircrafts were killed.

Fire officials told CNN Brazil investigators are still working to determine exactly what happened, noting that evidence remains spread out over hundreds of meters and that video footage and flight data will be critical in piecing together the sequence of events.

Gaspi had become one of Argentina's most recognizable online personalities through his comedy content and viral videos which amassed views in the tens of millions.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Gaspi was 23.