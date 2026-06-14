NFL Star Aldon Smith Spoke About Struggling, Days Before Sudden Death

Play video content Video: Aldon Smith Opened Up About Personal Struggles Days Before His Death Laced Up

A video of Aldon Smith getting a haircut just days before his death has surfaced online, showing the former NFL star in a reflective mood during a routine barbershop visit.

In the clip, Smith is seated in the barber’s chair as he chats casually with his barber. At one point, he mentions he’s "had better days," but doesn’t go into detail when asked further.

Smith appears hesitant to elaborate, saying he’s been dealing with something he’s "had to deal with" his whole life, and noting he’s currently struggling with how things are unfolding, without providing specifics.

The exchange remains low-key, with Smith mostly keeping the conversation light and not expanding further on what he’s referring to.

The video has since begun circulating on social media, with fans reacting to the candid and unfiltered moment captured in what appears to be an ordinary haircut appointment.

Smith, the late 36-year-old NFL defensive standout, has faced a highly public career marked by both on-field success and personal challenges ... making the resurfaced clip resonate widely online.

As we previously reported ... the San Francisco 49ers confirmed the news of his passing in a statement, saying they were "devastated by the sudden and tragic passing" of the former first-round pick. The team remembered Smith's remarkable talent, standout rookie season, and the infectious smile that "lit up every room he walked into."