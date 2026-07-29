Nolan Wells' Friend Lawyers Up, Denies Claims He Killed Him Over a Girl

Lawyers Up Over Rumors He Killed Him Over a Girl

A friend of Nolan Wells is lawyering up amid a wave of online speculation ... denying a viral photo shows him with a woman some social media users are attempting to link to Nolan's death.

Attorney Russell Latino says the old high school photo does show Bart Edmiston Jr. with a young woman -- but insists she is not Katie McCormick, a woman social media users have attempted to romantically link to both Bart and Nolan.

Latino says Bart has never dated Katie and did not even know who she was before Nolan’s death.

Latino also flatly denies the notion that Bart killed Nolan or contributed to his death in any way. His lawyer says Bart helped a boat in distress and has fully cooperated with investigators -- providing access to his boat, GPS, and phone -- and now plans to sue people spreading what the family calls "wholly fabricated" claims.

In addition, Latino said Bart received a "credible death threat yesterday" because of the "made-up speculation."