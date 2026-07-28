Nolan Wells’ Mom Fires Off Subpoenas Over TikTok, WhatsApp Data

Nolan Wells’ mother, Christine Wells-Wonsley, is making moves in court to get her hands on her late son’s social media accounts, TMZ has learned.

TMZ obtained court docs filed by Christine on Tuesday, revealing she fired off subpoenas to the companies behind Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Life360, Snapchat and TikTok.

The subpoenas request the social media companies turn over all materials and information related to Nolan's account.



Christine wants all current and prior usernames, email addresses, phone numbers, and display names. In addition, she is asking for all IP addresses tied to actions on the account, including logins, password resets, and metadata.

The subpoenas also request all IP addresses tied to friend events on the account, information that identifies or may be used to identify any party messaging in a conversation with the account, all posts, stories, chats, messages and DMS, and all photos, video recordings, contents, text files, GPS data, friend-list history and other information stored.

As TMZ previously reported, Nolan was found dead after going missing on July 4, after partying with friends at Horn Island.