D4vd and Celeste Rivas Intimate Texts: Read the Timeline

Prosecutors presented what they described as an 18-month text message trail between D4vd and Celeste Rivas … arguing the exchanges documented the progression of their relationship from pregnancy scares, abortion discussions and plans to live together ... leading up to her alleged murder.

Deputy District Attorney Beth Silverman walked through messages dating back to November 2023 ... when prosecutors say Celeste was 13 and D4vd -- real name David Anthony Burke -- was 18 -- noting their initial communication began all the way back in August 2022, when Celeste was just 11.

Early texts included discussions about missed periods, ovulation tracking and pregnancy prevention -- with D4vd allegedly advising her about taking emergency contraceptives such as Plan B.

Silverman showed texts from December 31, 2023 ... where D4vd says to Celeste, "why not 1 band why u deserve ten," in which Celeste responds ... "10 because u f***** me ten times >.<" ... D4vd corrects her and says, "6 actually baby."

By January 2024, prosecutors say the texts centered on a tattoo, pregnancy, and abortion.

The judge saw messages in which D4vd apologized for putting Celeste "through this," asked when she was "gonna get it done" ... later checking on what prosecutors contend was an abortion appointment, saying "you're [so much] stronger than me baby lmao. i love you."

In February 2024, prosecutors pointed to messages they say showed plans for Celeste to leave her parent's home -- referred to as "Operation Awesome." The pair discussed packing duffel bags and coordinating transportation, while investigators testified her family reported her missing that same day.

Play video content Video: Video of Singer D4vd and Homicide Victim Celeste Rivas During Live Stream

The messages became increasingly explicit throughout summer 2024 … with conversations about repeated sexual encounters, pregnancy scares, recording intimate videos, marriage and future children.

By late 2024 and early 2025, the relationship appeared to be unraveling. Celeste wrote she "literally had sex with u for almost a year straight," and in March 2025 she told D4vd she wanted more than "just have sex and hang out."

Play video content Video: D4vd's Former Friend Aysia Collins Says She Wants Justice for Celeste Rivas Twitch/aysiacollins

Silverman then focused on the pair's final exchanges in April 2025 ... the month prosecutors claim D4vd murdered Celeste.

After arguing over another woman -- Aysia Collins -- the two still arranged to meet on April 23.

That evening, Celeste texted that she was almost at D4vd's Hollywood Hills home after he ordered her an Uber. Roughly 20 minutes later, D4vd began repeatedly texting to ask where she was -- after Uber records showed she had arrived.

On cross-examination, defense attorney Blair Berk argued prosecutors ignored important context. She highlighted messages showing Celeste had represented herself as older online, threatened to kill D4vd, ruin his career and expose private information, and repeatedly pushed to see him before the April 23 meeting.

Berk argued it was Celeste -- not David -- who insisted on meeting that night and asked him to send the Uber.

Prosecutors claim D4vd lured Celeste to his home, fatally stabbed her and later dismembered her body before stuffing her remains inside two bags that were ultimately discovered inside his Tesla.