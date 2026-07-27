Celeste's Family Rips D4vd's Defense For Blaming 14-Year-Old For Her Death

Celeste Rivas' family is blasting D4vd's lawyers for what they see as an effort to blame a 14-year-old for her own death ... after his defense raised the possibility she killed herself and referenced text messages where she threatened to kill him.

Patrick Steinfeld, who is representing Celeste's parents, held court Monday following D4vd's preliminary hearing ... saying he was disturbed by the defense's tactics in court.

Steinfeld blasted the defense for "stopping at nothing" to discredit the prosecution's evidence ... saying Celeste's family was horrified to hear D4vd's defense attorneys attempt to place blame on their minor child.

He also pushed back against D4vd's claim that Celeste told him she was 18.

Steinfeld pointed to a February 2024 welfare check ... during which a Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy allegedly told D4vd she was only 13.

He said D4vd therefore knew Celeste was a minor and argued he has no defense to the continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14 charge.

Play video content Video: Patrick Steinfeld Says Rivas Family Relieved D4vd Case Is Moving to Trial TMZ.com

Steinfeld later told TMZ ... the family felt relieved after sitting through nearly the entire five-day hearing ... saying they were glad the judge found enough evidence to make D4vd stand trial for murder.

We also asked Steinfeld about the defense presenting messages and travel docs they claim show the family knew Celeste was spending time with D4vd.

Steinfeld declined to weigh in ... citing legal reasons.