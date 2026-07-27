D4vd's Defense Says Celeste's Family Knew About Relationship, Gave Travel Consent

Celeste Rivas' family knew she was hanging out with D4vd before she was found dead in his car ... and in some cases, signed off on her traveling with him on tour and overseas, despite initially saying they didn't know him ... at least according to his defense team.

D4vd's attorneys presented evidence Monday -- during the fifth day of his preliminary hearing -- suggesting the family knew something was going on between Celeste and D4vd and did nothing to stop it.

Celeste's sister allegedly traveled with them to one of D4vd's shows in Las Vegas ... and a notarized travel form to her parents showed they allegedly gave consent for Celeste to travel to London for a week in 2024 without any other family members.

These allegations could be seen as flying in the face of what Celeste's father, Jesus Rivas, told TMZ in May, through his attorney Patrick Steinfeld ... when he claimed he never "had any contact with this guy."

At the time, Jesus also said the family never received any money from D4vd or anyone in his family.

As TMZ reported ... there was a slew of evidence presented by prosecutors during the preliminary hearing, which included grisly photos of the Celeste's decomposed body ... along with several alleged text messages which prosecutors argued showed the two had a sexual relationship when she was 14 years old.